Nagaland's Quest for Resolution: Striving for a Naga Political Solution

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has emphasized the urgent need for an early resolution to the Naga political issue, underscoring it as the Nagaland government's top agenda. Despite numerous talks, a prolonged stalemate continues to concern both the government and the populace.

Appreciating the insights of NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, Rio has highlighted the importance of deliberating Nagaland's status in parliamentary committees. The assembly has previously passed resolutions supporting the integration of Naga areas.

While the Centre has engaged in negotiations with both NSCN-IM and WC NNPGs, demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution remain contentious, complicating the path to a comprehensive agreement.

