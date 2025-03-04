Russia's Diplomatic Move on Iran's Nuclear Dilemma
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's readiness to support peaceful resolutions for Iran's nuclear issue. Russian TV reported that President Putin agreed to mediate discussions between Iran and the US over nuclear weapon talks.
The Kremlin is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing Iran's contentious nuclear dilemma. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, asserted Russia's willingness to contribute to a peaceful resolution.
Emanating from a statement on Tuesday, Peskov highlighted President Vladimir Putin's commitment to diplomatic intervention.
Russian state media, specifically TV channel Zvezda, relayed Peskov's remarks that Putin is prepared to facilitate dialogues between Iran and the United States to discuss nuclear weapons concerns.
