Left Menu

Russia's Diplomatic Move on Iran's Nuclear Dilemma

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's readiness to support peaceful resolutions for Iran's nuclear issue. Russian TV reported that President Putin agreed to mediate discussions between Iran and the US over nuclear weapon talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:55 IST
Russia's Diplomatic Move on Iran's Nuclear Dilemma
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing Iran's contentious nuclear dilemma. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, asserted Russia's willingness to contribute to a peaceful resolution.

Emanating from a statement on Tuesday, Peskov highlighted President Vladimir Putin's commitment to diplomatic intervention.

Russian state media, specifically TV channel Zvezda, relayed Peskov's remarks that Putin is prepared to facilitate dialogues between Iran and the United States to discuss nuclear weapons concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025