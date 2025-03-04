EU's Strategic Financial Overhaul: Defending Europe

European Union leaders are set to convene on Thursday to strategize on financing a significant boost in defence readiness. This move is aimed at reducing reliance on the United States for security and deterring potential future threats from Russia.

The European Commission has proposed multiple avenues to accumulate approximately 800 billion euros over several years. Among these, a new joint EU borrowing initiative stands out. The proposal involves borrowing 150 billion euros against the EU budget to provide loans for defence investments, ensuring no single member state can veto the plan by deciding with a qualified majority.

Other methods include relaxing EU spending rules, permitting defence expenditures to bypass annual governmental spending limits for four years, and reallocating funds from the 2021-2027 EU budget. The focus is to enhance Europe-wide defence capabilities such as air and missile defence systems amid differing government opinions on these financial strategies. ($1 = 0.9560 euros)

