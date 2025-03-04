Uttar Pradesh Police Charge Ansal Group With Fraud and Conspiracy
The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked the Ansal Group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, and organized crime. The FIR follows CM Yogi Adityanath's directive for strict action to protect homebuyers. The National Company Law Tribunal has also admitted Ansal into insolvency proceedings.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken legal action against the Ansal Group on charges of alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and organized crime, as stated by officials.
This development follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call for stringent measures to protect homebuyers' rights, citing the real estate group during a state assembly session to criticize the Samajwadi Party's previous governance.
The FIR, filed at Gomti Nagar police station, names several individuals, including prominent Ansal Group leaders, and coincides with insolvency proceedings initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal on a loan default issue.
