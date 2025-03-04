Scandal Over Widow Pension Fraud Involving Renowned Cardiologist

A female cardiologist has been implicated in a pension fraud case involving late Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik, officials announced on Tuesday.

The criminal case, initiated by a court directive, accuses the cardiologist of unlawfully receiving Adik's widow pension. The complaint was filed by Adik's 73-year-old son.

Investigations are underway to uncover if the cardiologist forged documents to substantiate her widow status. The Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai is spearheading the probe as ordered by the court.

