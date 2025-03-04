Scandal Over Widow Pension Fraud Involving Renowned Cardiologist
A female cardiologist is accused of fraudulently claiming the widow pension of late Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik. This case was registered following a complaint by Adik's son at Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai. Investigations are ongoing to determine if documents were fabricated for the pension claim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A female cardiologist has been implicated in a pension fraud case involving late Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik, officials announced on Tuesday.
The criminal case, initiated by a court directive, accuses the cardiologist of unlawfully receiving Adik's widow pension. The complaint was filed by Adik's 73-year-old son.
Investigations are underway to uncover if the cardiologist forged documents to substantiate her widow status. The Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai is spearheading the probe as ordered by the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cardiologist
- fraud
- Adik
- pension
- scandal
- police
- Maharashtra
- investigation
- court
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe
Five persons killed as dumper truck hits van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
No Casualties in Suspected Blast at Punjab Village: Police Probe Underway
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation