Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

A former South Carolina legislator, RJ May, has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for distributing hundreds of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. The sentencing underscores the hypocrisy of May's previous political advocacy for child protection laws.

May's actions included using the alias "joebidennnn69" to trade explicit videos on social media platforms, which prosecutors described as a "five-day child pornography spree." Despite his public persona, May admitted to succumbing to moral failings, citing addiction as a contributing factor.

Sentencing took place in federal court, highlighting his predatory behavior. May's legal battles have resulted in wide-reaching personal consequences, including the loss of family and career. He has been ordered to pay restitution and will be registered as a sex offender upon release.

