Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

RJ May, a former South Carolina lawmaker, was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography. Despite advocating for children's safety, May shared graphic videos of abuse. Amidst detailing his addiction, May's sentencing highlights the shocking contrast between his public stance and criminal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbia | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A former South Carolina legislator, RJ May, has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for distributing hundreds of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. The sentencing underscores the hypocrisy of May's previous political advocacy for child protection laws.

May's actions included using the alias "joebidennnn69" to trade explicit videos on social media platforms, which prosecutors described as a "five-day child pornography spree." Despite his public persona, May admitted to succumbing to moral failings, citing addiction as a contributing factor.

Sentencing took place in federal court, highlighting his predatory behavior. May's legal battles have resulted in wide-reaching personal consequences, including the loss of family and career. He has been ordered to pay restitution and will be registered as a sex offender upon release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

