Wall Street Titans Rally Behind Fed Independence Amidst Probe Scandal

Leading Wall Street CEOs have backed the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve following a criminal investigation into Chair Jerome Powell by the Trump administration. The probe has elicited criticism from former Fed leaders and Republican officials, underscoring concerns over political influence potentially damaging economic stability and financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:44 IST
Top Wall Street executives, including those from JPMorgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon, have voiced strong support for the U.S. Federal Reserve's autonomy, amidst a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell initiated by the Trump administration.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the importance of Fed independence, warning that the recent probe could escalate inflation expectations and interest rates. His sentiments were echoed by other banking leaders who cautioned against eroding the central bank's autonomy, highlighting its role in U.S. economic prosperity and global financial stability.

The Federal Reserve's independence has come under scrutiny with the U.S. Justice Department's investigation, nominally concerning renovations at Fed Headquarters. Critics argue political influence could undermine confidence and result in undesirable consequences for both national and global economies.

