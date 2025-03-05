Investigating Terror: The Arrest of a Suspected Ayodhya Attacker

In a significant development in the fight against terrorism, investigating agencies have apprehended Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old suspect, believed to be on a nefarious mission to Ayodhya when intercepted by authorities.

Rehman, hailing from Faizabad's Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody near Faridabad by a joint task force, raising suspicions of connections to Pakistani intelligence.

As the probe unfolds, sources indicate the possibility of sleeper cell involvement, with investigators recovering hand grenades and incriminating materials, although Rehman's family disputes any terrorist affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)