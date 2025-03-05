Left Menu

Investigating Terror: The Arrest of a Suspected Ayodhya Attacker

Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested near Faridabad on suspicion of planning an attack in Ayodhya. Authorities are probing his alleged links to the ISI and potential sleeper cell support. Hand grenades were found in his possession, but his family denies any terror ties.

In a significant development in the fight against terrorism, investigating agencies have apprehended Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old suspect, believed to be on a nefarious mission to Ayodhya when intercepted by authorities.

Rehman, hailing from Faizabad's Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody near Faridabad by a joint task force, raising suspicions of connections to Pakistani intelligence.

As the probe unfolds, sources indicate the possibility of sleeper cell involvement, with investigators recovering hand grenades and incriminating materials, although Rehman's family disputes any terrorist affiliation.

