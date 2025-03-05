Ajay Bhadoo Takes Helm as CEO of GeM Platform
Ajay Bhadoo, an IAS officer from the 1999 batch, has been appointed as CEO of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform. He will take on this role alongside his duties as additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.
Ajay Bhadoo, an experienced Indian Administrative Service officer, has been appointed CEO of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform, according to an official announcement.
Bhadoo, who also serves as an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, brings extensive experience in policy development.
GeM, launched in August 2016, serves as a digital platform for procurement by central government ministries and departments.
