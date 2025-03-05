European Markets Rebound: Germany's Fiscal Shift Spurs Growth

European shares made a recovery on Wednesday following their steepest decline in over half a year. The rebound came after Germany's leadership agreed to relax the country's fiscal policies, aimed at enhancing economic growth, including a substantial 500 billion euro infrastructure fund initiative.

The agreement sent Germany's blue-chip index soaring by 2.6% by 0811 GMT, reaching near-record levels. This came in stark contrast to the previous day, which marked the index's worst performance since August 2024, following fresh tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Benefitting from the fiscal decisions, shares of German construction and defense firms saw notable gains. Meanwhile, the European banking sector also observed a 4% rise, even as sports retailer Adidas saw its shares dip due to predicted slower growth in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)