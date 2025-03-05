DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Altitude Trials of Indigenous OBOGS-Based ILSS for LCA Tejas

The Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), a premier research facility under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The trials, conducted on the LCA-Prototype Vehicle-3 (PV-3) aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), mark a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in aerospace technology.

The OBOGS-based ILSS is an advanced system engineered to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for fighter pilots in real time, eliminating the reliance on conventional liquid oxygen cylinders. The system underwent stringent aeromedical evaluations under diverse flight conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet above mean sea level and high-G maneuvers. These tests ensured the system’s performance, reliability, and safety, meeting the operational needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Comprehensive Performance Evaluations

The rigorous flight trials assessed critical performance parameters, including oxygen concentration, demand breathing efficiency, and sustained availability of 100% oxygen. The system was tested across various phases of flight, such as taxiing, takeoff, cruising, high-G maneuvers, and rejoin approaches. The Anti-G Valve and Breathing Oxygen System (BOS) were subjected to full functional testing to ensure optimal functionality under operational stress conditions. Following flight clearance from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), the ILSS met all specified performance criteria, reaffirming its effectiveness and reliability.

Beyond the OBOGS module, the ILSS integrates 10 Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), including the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator, BOS, Emergency Oxygen System, Oxygen Sensor, Anti-G valve, and other advanced components. These systems work together to provide real-time oxygen generation, significantly enhancing pilot endurance, safety, and mission effectiveness.

Indigenous Manufacturing and Future Applications

The ILSS has been developed in collaboration with Indian defence industries, with L&T serving as the Development cum Production Partner. Notably, the system boasts a 90% indigenous content, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. With suitable modifications, the ILSS can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other fighter aircraft, further expanding its operational utility within the Indian Armed Forces.

This significant achievement was made possible through the coordinated efforts of DEBEL, ADA, HAL, CEMILAC, the National Flight Test Center, the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, and the Indian Air Force.

Leadership Commendations

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF, Public Sector Undertakings, and industry partners on this technological breakthrough. He emphasized that the development of the indigenous ILSS strengthens India’s defence capabilities and aligns with the nation’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, also praised the DRDO team, the IAF, and industry partners for their collaborative efforts in achieving this milestone. He highlighted that the successful high-altitude trials of the ILSS for LCA Tejas mark a crucial step forward in India’s aerospace and defence innovation.

With this successful demonstration, India moves closer to fielding advanced indigenous life support technologies, ensuring enhanced operational readiness and pilot safety in high-altitude combat scenarios.