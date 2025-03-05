Militant Attack in Northwestern Pakistan Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in northwestern Pakistan as a militant attack on a military site led to the deaths of five soldiers. The attack occurred on Tuesday and involved a total of 16 militants.

Among the casualties on the militants' side were four suicide bombers, the Pakistani military reported. This highlights the continuing threats posed by militant groups in the region.

The military emphasized its ongoing efforts to protect the nation and prevent such attacks, showcasing the unwavering resolve in maintaining security and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)