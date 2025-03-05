Gold Smuggling Saga: Actress Ranya Rao's Airport Arrest

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made headlines on Wednesday with the seizure of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.

The actress, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was intercepted following specific intelligence about her activities.

The Ministry of Finance stated that this haul marks one of the largest seizures in recent times, striking a blow to organized gold smuggling networks.

