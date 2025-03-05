Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Saga: Actress Ranya Rao's Airport Arrest

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was detained at Kempegowda International Airport with gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted her following specific intelligence. Seizures totaled Rs 17.29 crore, impacting organized smuggling networks. Ranya Rao was arrested under Customs Act provisions.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made headlines on Wednesday with the seizure of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.

The actress, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was intercepted following specific intelligence about her activities.

The Ministry of Finance stated that this haul marks one of the largest seizures in recent times, striking a blow to organized gold smuggling networks.

