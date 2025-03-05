Juvenile Accusations Transition to Adult Trials in Outer North Delhi

In the Outer North Delhi district, seven juveniles accused of heinous crimes will be tried as adults, marking a significant legal shift, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Authorities have embarked on a mission to fortify law and order, identifying 62 suspects aged 16 to 18 involved in serious crimes such as robbery and murder.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), Nidhin Valsan, detailed that 62 applications were filed to process the juvenile cases under adult jurisdiction, receiving approval for seven. The breakdown indicates various police stations' involvement, with notable submissions from Narela Industrial Area, Samaypur Badli, and Bhalaswa Dairy.

This initiative follows a precedent set in December when 11 out of 52 juveniles faced similar adult trials. The steps taken aim to address the gravity of offenses and ensure justice aligns with the severity of the crimes.

