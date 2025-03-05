Left Menu

Juvenile Accusations Transition to Adult Trials in Outer North Delhi

In Outer North Delhi, a drive identified 62 juveniles for heinous crimes. Seven will face adult trials. This decision follows the district's efforts to enhance law and order. Applications from various police areas were pushed to try these juveniles as adults, underlining the seriousness of their alleged offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:27 IST
In the Outer North Delhi district, seven juveniles accused of heinous crimes will be tried as adults, marking a significant legal shift, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Authorities have embarked on a mission to fortify law and order, identifying 62 suspects aged 16 to 18 involved in serious crimes such as robbery and murder.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), Nidhin Valsan, detailed that 62 applications were filed to process the juvenile cases under adult jurisdiction, receiving approval for seven. The breakdown indicates various police stations' involvement, with notable submissions from Narela Industrial Area, Samaypur Badli, and Bhalaswa Dairy.

This initiative follows a precedent set in December when 11 out of 52 juveniles faced similar adult trials. The steps taken aim to address the gravity of offenses and ensure justice aligns with the severity of the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

