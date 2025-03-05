Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh High Court's Landmark Ruling for Divyang Employment

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated that the state government prioritize higher disability individuals in government job recruitment, requiring adherence to a 2018 circular. This decision emerged from petitions where the state ignored qualified differently-abled persons. Reissuance of recruitment ads is demanded within four months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently instructed the state government to give precedence to individuals with higher disability percentages when recruiting for government jobs, aligning with its 2018 circular. This directive came to light following petitions from five individuals alleging neglect of the circular's guidelines in their job applications.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar, presiding at the Indore bench, revoked the recruitment of five candidates on Class IV posts by various municipal councils, urging the state to adhere strictly to the 2018 guidelines during recruitment. New advertisements are to be issued, ensuring the disability level doesn't hinder job duties, all within a four-month deadline.

The high court ruling is hailed as groundbreaking, opening employment avenues for candidates previously overlooked due to their high disability percentages. Among the petitioners, Gurdeep Kaur Vasu, who is hearing, vision, and speech-impaired, represents many hopefuls striving for employment. The Anand Service Society continues to support such individuals in mainstream employment pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

