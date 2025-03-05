Left Menu

Bombay High Court Questions State Over FIR in Alleged Fake Encounter Case

The Bombay High Court has questioned the Maharashtra government over its intentions to file an FIR against five policemen involved in an alleged fake police encounter. A commission led by the retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court is investigating the case. Meanwhile, a senior government counsel maintains that an independent investigation is underway, suggesting current proceedings may suffice instead of registering a new FIR.

Updated: 05-03-2025 17:45 IST
The Bombay High Court has expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's approach towards registering an FIR against five policemen following a magistrate's report on a suspected fake encounter.

The government reiterated that a commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court Chief Justice, along with the state CID, is investigating the alleged police shootout. However, the High Court wants clarity on whether an FIR should be lodged.

Senior counsel for the government, Amit Desai, argues that the independent investigation currently underway could lead to either a chargesheet or closure, and emphasizes that it is inappropriate for the court to demand an FIR based on the magistrate's findings at this point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

