Kerala vs Centre: ASHA Workers' Funding Controversy Intensifies

The Kerala government and the Centre are locked in a dispute over funds for ASHA workers' incentives. State Minister K N Balagopal accuses the Centre of delaying Rs 100 crore payments, while Union Minister George Kurian denies these claims. ASHA workers demand increased honoraria amid ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:54 IST
The ongoing row over funding for ASHA workers in Kerala has escalated, with state and central governments trading accusations. Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, alleges that the Centre has delayed disbursing Rs 100 crore intended for incentives and called for increased honoraria for these workers.

Union Minister George Kurian has refuted the state's allegations, suggesting they need proper investigation, as he insists the Centre has provided more than enough funds. The contention has sparked protests among ASHA workers, who demand better remuneration and retirement benefits.

The dispute highlights broader budgetary tensions between Kerala and the Centre, with state officials alleging that inadequate funding has been allocated to centrally-sponsored health schemes. As the debate continues, both sides remain firm in their conflicting claims, leaving ASHA workers caught in the financial crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

