Kerala vs Centre: ASHA Workers' Funding Controversy Intensifies

The ongoing row over funding for ASHA workers in Kerala has escalated, with state and central governments trading accusations. Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, alleges that the Centre has delayed disbursing Rs 100 crore intended for incentives and called for increased honoraria for these workers.

Union Minister George Kurian has refuted the state's allegations, suggesting they need proper investigation, as he insists the Centre has provided more than enough funds. The contention has sparked protests among ASHA workers, who demand better remuneration and retirement benefits.

The dispute highlights broader budgetary tensions between Kerala and the Centre, with state officials alleging that inadequate funding has been allocated to centrally-sponsored health schemes. As the debate continues, both sides remain firm in their conflicting claims, leaving ASHA workers caught in the financial crossfire.

