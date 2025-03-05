Left Menu

Kerala and Centre Clash Over ASHA Workers' Funds

The Kerala government and the Centre are entangled in a dispute over the allocation of funds for ASHA workers' incentives. Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, accused the Centre of delayed payments, while Union Minister George Kurian refuted claims, asserting transparency in disbursements. The contention coincides with protests from ASHA workers.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:36 IST
The ongoing fiscal controversy between the Kerala government and the Centre concerning ASHA workers' incentives unfolded further on Tuesday. Reports indicate that Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, has accused the central government of failing to provide funds timely for ASHA workers in the state.

However, Union Minister George Kurian dismissed these claims as misleading, emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be respected once the public comprehends the full scope of the situation. Meanwhile, the Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, confirmed pending funds amounting to Rs 636.88 crore for health schemes in the current financial year.

The conflicting statements from both government entities come amid growing protests from ASHA workers, who are demanding higher honoraria and retirement benefits. This financial disagreement highlights ongoing tensions over central funding allocations, igniting statewide protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

