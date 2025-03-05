Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly 2025: A Session of Milestones and Responsibilities

The first legislative session of 2025 in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Wednesday, adjourned indefinitely after a total of 72 hours and 56 minutes of proceedings.

The Assembly conducted ten sub-sessions where 69 hours and 20 minutes were devoted to undisturbed legislative activities, contrasted with 3 hours and 36 minutes of adjournments.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana extended gratitude towards party leaders, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasized fulfilling promises made during sessions. Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey praised the role of technology in enhancing legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)