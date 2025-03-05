Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly 2025: A Session of Milestones and Responsibilities

The 2025 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely after 72 hours and 56 minutes of activity. Assembly Speaker expressed gratitude to party leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister encouraged members to honor their commitments and enhance knowledge. New technology was hailed for assisting in the Assembly's proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly 2025: A Session of Milestones and Responsibilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first legislative session of 2025 in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Wednesday, adjourned indefinitely after a total of 72 hours and 56 minutes of proceedings.

The Assembly conducted ten sub-sessions where 69 hours and 20 minutes were devoted to undisturbed legislative activities, contrasted with 3 hours and 36 minutes of adjournments.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana extended gratitude towards party leaders, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasized fulfilling promises made during sessions. Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey praised the role of technology in enhancing legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025