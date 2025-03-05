Left Menu

Delhi Government's Blueprint for Women's Empowerment in Upcoming Budget

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engages with women's groups, private school associations, and trade bodies to incorporate feedback into the 'Viksit Delhi Budget.' Key focuses include women's safety, financial empowerment, education, and infrastructure. The BJP aims to fulfill election promises while answering AAP's criticisms ahead of the budget presentation.

In preparation for the BJP-led Delhi government's upcoming budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been actively meeting various stakeholders. On Wednesday, Gupta convened with women's groups to discuss urgent matters such as women's safety, financial empowerment, enhanced educational opportunities, and infrastructure improvements. The objective is to ensure these priorities are reflected in the budget.

Gupta's agenda included collaborations with private school associations and trade entities to craft the 'Viksit Delhi Budget,' scheduled for presentation between March 24 and 26. At the women's consultations, dubbed 'Mahila Samvad,' attendees expressed concerns about security, financial empowerment, education, and sanitation, with assurances from Gupta to embed their feedback into the financial plan.

Following her meetings, Gupta highlighted the government's dedication to narrowing disparities between private and public schools and addressing the expectations of its citizens in the budget, termed the 'Janta Ka Budget.' Meanwhile, AAP escalates pressure on the BJP by highlighting unfulfilled promises, such as the monthly financial assistance for women.

