Punjab Revenue Officers Return to Duty Amid Administrative Shake-up

Revenue officers in Punjab resumed property registration after suspensions. The officers protested actions by the vigilance bureau, calling the environment intimidating. Following the disruptions, the government transferred 230 officers to new posts. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insisted on zero tolerance for corruption, authorizing alternate staff for continuance of duties.

Updated: 05-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:43 IST
In Punjab, revenue officers resumed property registration duties after the Punjab Revenue Officers Association decided to end their protest against vigilance bureau actions. A day before, 15 officers had been suspended for failing to return to work.

The protest, sparked by vigilance bureau actions in Ludhiana related to a fraudulent land deal, highlighted concerns about an 'atmosphere of fear' in revenue offices. In response, the state government transferred over 230 revenue officers on Wednesday, merely hours after suspending 15 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the suspended property registration work, emphasizing zero tolerance for corruption and clarifying that alternate officers have been authorized to continue essential duties, a strategy to counter any potential governmental blackmail by protesting officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

