Woman, four children burnt alive after their hut caught fire in Pakistan’s Punjab

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:44 IST
At least four children and a woman were burnt alive on Wednesday when fire erupted in their gypsy hut in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said.

The incident took place in Chohlistan's Toba Qasimwala, some 600 kilometres from Lahore.

According to the Rescue 1122, the woman was cooking food when the bagasse on which their hut was made of caught fire. "Wind caused spread of the fire to other huts, resulting in the four children aged between one and four and the woman being burnt alive," a Rescue spokesperson said.

He said dozens of gypsy huts were completely burnt by the fire and several families ran for their lives. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the loss of life and directed the authorities concerned to extend help to the families affected by the fire.

