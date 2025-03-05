Anju Rathi Rana appointed first ever woman law secretary

Anju Rathi Rana, an Indian Legal Service officer, was on Wednesday appointed the new union law secretary.

She is the first woman to be appointed secretary, legal affairs, who is also called the law secretary.

Rana joined the law ministry as a joint secretary in 2017. Prior to that, she was a public prosecutor in the Delhi government for 18 years.

A notification announcing her appointment was issued on Wednesday.

Niten Chandra, an IAS officer, was the last law secretary and the post was lying vacant for the past few months.

