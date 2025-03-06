Elderly man found dead at his south Delhi home

A 75-year-old man was found dead inside his home in the Panchsheel Vihar area of south Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call reporting the matter was received at the Malviya Nagar police station. On reaching the spot, police found the man, identified as Prem, lying dead on the floor of his room, officials said.

There were no injury marks visible on the body and initial investigation didn't reveal any signs of foul play, police said.

Police have launched a probe after sending the body for autopsy, they said.

