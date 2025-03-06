Left Menu

US House speaker's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge after Trump speech

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested early on Wednesday after his car struck a parked vehicle at the Capitol following President Donald Trump's address to Congress. "A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m. We responded and arrested them for DUI," a spokesperson of the U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 04:18 IST
US House speaker's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge after Trump speech

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested early on Wednesday after his car struck a parked vehicle at the Capitol following President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

"A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m. We responded and arrested them for DUI," a spokesperson of the U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday. NBC News reported the incident earlier. Johnson's office said the House speaker was aware of the incident and had "full faith and confidence" in Haynes.

"The Speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police," a spokesperson of Johnson's office said. NBC News said that a police report indicated that Haynes hit a Capitol vehicle around midnight and was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court. Johnson had presided over the House floor during Trump's Tuesday night speech.

DUI offenses in Washington are prosecuted by the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, an office headed by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, according to NBC News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025