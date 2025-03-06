Brazil's Alckmin to talk with Lutnick on Thursday
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-03-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 05:03 IST
Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will have a call with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday, Brazil's government said on Wednesday, without providing additional information.
Local media reported last week Alckmin - who also serves as minister of trade - had been seeking dialogue with the U.S. government about tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump's administration, especially on steel and aluminum imports.
