France's nuclear umbrella would be deterrence to Russia, Lithuania's president says

A French nuclear umbrella, as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, could serve as a serious deterrence towards Russia, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday ahead of an EU meeting in Brussels.

"I think it's a very interesting idea", Nauseda said. "A nuclear umbrella would serve as really very serious deterrence toward Russia."

