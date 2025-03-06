Greece says US should be part of any security guarantees scheme for Ukraine
ATHENS, March 6 - Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that the United States should be part of any security guarantees scheme for Ukraine after a ceasefire.
"It's important that we are able to offer security guarantees to Ukraine the day after and the United States should participate in that security guarantees scheme," Mitsotakis said on his arrival at a European leaders meeting in Brussels.
