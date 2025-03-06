Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to Tenkasi collector over 'ostracisation' of 30 people by village chief

Seven other families were also allegedly ostracised when they supported this family.

The NHRC on Thursday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the reports alleging ostracisation of 30 people of eight families by a village chief over a land dispute in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, and issued a notice to its district collector.

These families were ''barred from accessing'' local stores, other facilities, and communicating with other residents, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement, quoting reports.

The NHRC has taken ''suo motu cognisance of a media report that a village chief ostracised all the members of a family when they initiated a legal battle against a man over land encroachment in Sambavarvadakarai town in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu'', it said. Seven other families were also allegedly ostracised when they supported this family. Reportedly, the police arrested 30 people of eight families when they protested in front of the office of the District Collector against their alleged ostracism, the statement said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim families.

''Therefore, it has issued notice to the District Collector, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report within two weeks,'' the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on February 20, ''the victim families were barred from accessing local stores, other facilities, and communicating with other residents. Reportedly, the Revenue Divisional Officer instead of taking action against the village chief organised a peace talk with him to revoke his instructions but to no avail'', it said.

