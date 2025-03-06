Left Menu

Man held for raping teenage daughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his own 14-year-old daughter in Maharashtras Latur district, an official said on Thursday.The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Deoni tehsil of the district, the police official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:35 IST
Man held for raping teenage daughter
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his own 14-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Deoni tehsil of the district, the police official said. ''After all members of the family went to sleep, the man sexually assaulted his daughter at their house. When the girl raised an alarm, her mother tried to free her from his clutches but he beat her up and left the place,'' he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the man and he was later arrested. A local court remanded him in judicial custody till March 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025