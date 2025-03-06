Man held for raping teenage daughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his own 14-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Deoni tehsil of the district, the police official said. ''After all members of the family went to sleep, the man sexually assaulted his daughter at their house. When the girl raised an alarm, her mother tried to free her from his clutches but he beat her up and left the place,'' he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the man and he was later arrested. A local court remanded him in judicial custody till March 19.

