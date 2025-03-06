Everyone sensitive about own caste and community, not of others: HC

While people are increasingly protective of their own heritage, they often show a lack of respect towards others, the Bombay High Court has said and advocated that every social media comment or public statement does not require a reaction.

This was stated by HC's Aurangabad division bench comprising Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay Deshmukh on Wednesday while quashing a case against one Devendra Patil, accused of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

During the proceedings, the court also reprimanded the complainant in the case for an online post directed against the Brahmin community.

The court stressed that not every social media comment or public statement requires a reaction, highlighting that there are more refined means to express dissent.

The court quashed the proceedings and FIR registered against Patil in August 2019 with the Daulatabad police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant had claimed that Patil hurled abuses at him for his own post and defamed Dr. Ambedkar in the process.

However, the court found that the exchange did not amount to disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar and instead, Patil questioned the complainant's use of Ambedkar's name while not adhering to his teachings, also pointing out that contemporary attitudes have diminished respect for the leader's legacy.

''This conversation in no way showed disrespect to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar or indicated any intention to disrupt harmony between the two communities,'' the judges stated, while quashing the case.

The court further noted that Patil's comments were a reaction to a provocative post made by the complainant.

The judges said that people from one community cannot rightfully object to provocations they themselves have initiated.

''Person from only one community then cannot have the right to object when he himself has done some provocative act. There has to be reciprocal respect for persons amongst all communities and castes. That is what the soul of the constitutional scheme is,'' the court observed.

The court also remarked that society's current sensitivity towards caste issues often lacks corresponding respect for other groups and cautioned that without mutual restraint and efforts toward harmony, tensions may continue to rise.

The court asserted that every negative comment or post does not warrant a reaction, advocating for more sophisticated forms of dissent in response to provocative statements.

''There are sophisticated ways and means to show dissent to a person who uploads such provocative posts,'' the bench said.

