Jharkhand: Man trampled to death by wild elephant
- Country:
- India
A 53-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, a senior forest officer said.
The incident took place in Baliagoda village in Potka police station area, around 25 km from here, in the early hours, when the deceased, identified as Durga Kudada, had gone to a nearby forest in search of his cattle, which had not returned home the previous night, Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari.
He was trampled to death by the pachyderm in the forest, the official said.
The forest department has handed over Rs 25,000 as interim relief to the deceased's family to perform his last rites.
The body has been sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Awaits: Will BJP Deliver Rs 2500 Monthly Aid to Women as Promised?
Delhi Awaits BJP's Promise: Will Women Receive Rs 2500 Aid?
SC recalls order after senior counsel Kapil Sibal for Ansari says chargesheet was filed under gangsters Act in the case.
SC recalls order passed in UP MLA Abbas Ansari case, asks police to specify if any probe is pending under gangster Act.
Supreme Court Orders Swift Probe Against MLA Abbas Ansari