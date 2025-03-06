Left Menu

Jharkhand: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:48 IST
A 53-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, a senior forest officer said.

The incident took place in Baliagoda village in Potka police station area, around 25 km from here, in the early hours, when the deceased, identified as Durga Kudada, had gone to a nearby forest in search of his cattle, which had not returned home the previous night, Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari.

He was trampled to death by the pachyderm in the forest, the official said.

The forest department has handed over Rs 25,000 as interim relief to the deceased's family to perform his last rites.

The body has been sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer added.

