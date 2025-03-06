Left Menu

Bill for provincialisation of municipal employees passed by Assam assembly

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:31 IST
Bill for provincialisation of municipal employees passed by Assam assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a legislation for provincialisation of services of employees of municipal boards in the state.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who moved the bill, said the urban local bodies appointed their employees and also paid salaries and other dues.

"However, many municipal boards are facing financial crunch and are being unable to pay the salaries on time. Also, there is a difference of pay for the same posts depending on the municipal board," he said.

To bring parity of pay and ensure timely disbursement of monthly salaries from the state exchequer, The Assam Municipal Employees (Provincialisation) Bill, 2025 has been introduced, Baruah said.

He said it will cover employees appointed by the boards on or before September 4, 2013 and they will be treated as fresh appointees from the date of provincialisation.

Baruah said the provincialisation will entail appointment against the individual employed, and not create any cadre against that post.

"Cadre formation will be done as per need basis by the state government," he said.

Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, taking part in discussion of the bill, sought "pay protection" for the existing employees, claiming that most of them will undergo a salary cut as they will be deemed new appointees.

They will also be deprived of pension benefits for the duration already served, he said.

The minister, however, said that no pay protection can be provided as it is not admissible under the provisions of the bill.

The bill was passed by a voice vote in the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025