Three killed in roof collapse in coal mine in MP’s Betul district

Three men, including a supervisor, were killed after a roof collapsed in a coal mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred in the underground mine of WCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Limited, in the Chhatarpur area, about 65 km from the district headquarters, they said. "Three WCL workers who were pulled out from under the debris after a roof collapse in the coal mine are dead," Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia told PTI from the hospital where the victims were taken.

Two of the deceased were locals, while the third person was from Kawardha in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. His family is being contacted, the official said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. According to locals, the roof collapsed around 3 pm.

