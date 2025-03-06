Left Menu

Police SHO shoots self dead with service revolver in MP's Chhatarpur city

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:23 IST
A police station house officer (SHO) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Chhatarpur city of Madhya Pradesh on late Thursday evening, a senior official said.

Kotwali Police SHO Arvind Kujur shot himself in the right side of the temple and died instantly in a rented house in the Orchha Road police station area, Chhatarpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Lalit Shakyawar told reporters.

The caretaker of the SHO's residence notified the police about the incident, he said, adding it appears to a case of suicide.

However, it was not cleared why the SHO, an inspector or sub-inspector-level officer, took the extreme step.

According to acquaintances of Kujur, he was living alone at the rented house as his wife, a working professional, stays in Sagar district, located 165km from Chhatarpur, with their two kids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

