IFS officer ends life by jumping from building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from a building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, a police officer said.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected.

''The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)