One labourer killed, another hurt as IED planted by Naxalites explodes at mine in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:07 IST
A labourer was killed and another sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The blast occurred around 10.45 am in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under the Chhote Dongar police station limits, around 350 km from the capital, Raipur, an official said.

He said that two labourers inadvertently came in contact with the IED, triggering the explosion in an open place where workers rest regularly.

The official said the injured labourers, Dilip Kumar Baghel and Harendra Nag, were taken to a hospital in Chhote Dongar and later referred to the district hospital.

He said Baghel succumbed to injuries during treatment, while the condition of the other injured labourer is stated to be out of danger.

A search operation is underway in the area, he said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati, and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

On February 5 this year, a labourer was injured in a similar blast at Aamdai Ghati mine, while two were killed in an explosion in November 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

