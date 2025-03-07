High Court Drama: Advocates Demand Apology for Widowed Colleague

The Kerala High Court witnessed an unusual scene as advocates staged a protest inside a courtroom demanding a public apology from a judge. The protestors, members of the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA), rallied in solidarity with a widow advocate allegedly insulted by the judge's remarks.

Tensions flared following an interaction between the widow of late lawyer Alex M Scaria and the judge, which reportedly left her in tears. The association asserted that the judge's comments were inappropriate during her request for more time to proceed with a case post her husband's death. KHCAA has demanded the apology be made publicly.

Should the judge fail to apologize in open court, KHCAA warns of a potential boycott of his court proceedings. The Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court is expected to engage in talks with association leaders to address the situation. Meanwhile, the judge will abstain from sitting in the second half of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)