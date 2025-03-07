Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for Unity, Education Over Division
Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar urges Muslim leaders in Uttar Pradesh to prioritize education and employment over spreading hatred. He criticizes remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, warning of harm to the Muslim community's image. He supports the government's tough crime stance and prioritizes justice over power.
In a bid to encourage unity, Uttar Pradesh's Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has urged Muslim leaders to halt the spread of hatred, advocating instead for education and employment within the community.
Reacting to the controversial remarks by Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi, where he praised Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Rajbhar warned that such statements negatively impact the Muslim community's image. He called on leaders to prioritize peace, brotherhood, and societal betterment.
Amidst the controversy, Rajbhar defended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration for its stringent crime policy, dismissing any speculation about his resignation over alleged SBSP worker harassment. He emphasized his focus on justice for the poor beyond political power.
