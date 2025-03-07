Latakia Conflict Threatens Syrian Unity: Turkey Warns
Fighting in Latakia, Syria, risks destabilizing efforts for unity, warns Turkey's foreign ministry. Turkey condemned provocations and expressed its support for Damascus amid ongoing battles involving forces linked to Bashar al-Assad. Ministerial efforts focus on restoring security and stability, affirming Syrians' right to peace.
Fighting in Latakia, a city in western Syria, threatens efforts to unify and solidify the region, Turkey's foreign ministry announced last Friday.
The recent statement marks Turkey's first straightforward commentary on Syrian security forces clashing with fighters believed to have ties with the deposed leader, Bashar al-Assad.
A spokesperson for the ministry emphasized ongoing efforts to reestablish security and stability and reiterated Turkey's alignment with Damascus, advocating for the Syrian population's rights to peaceful living conditions.
