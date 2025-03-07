Left Menu

Odisha Women Safety Crisis: Congress's Outcry Against BJP's Silence

The Congress has criticized the BJP-led Odisha government over increasing crimes against women, alleging 54 gang-rape incidents in eight months. They demand action from the central government and Supreme Court intervention if required. Congress plans continued advocacy until justice is served, emphasizing unregistered case registration and legal aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:26 IST
The opposition Congress party has vehemently criticized the BJP-led state government in Odisha for its alleged inaction regarding rising crimes against women. Reports suggest that there have been 54 gang-rape cases in the past eight months, with the state authorities maintaining a concerning silence on the issue.

Bhakta Charan Das, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, called for central government intervention. He urged the Supreme Court to take note and compel the state government towards accountability. He emphasized the alarming statistics, such as 3,420 women and 8,403 children still missing, underlining a deep-seated issue in the state's governance.

Amid increasing violence against tribal and Dalit women, the Congress party assured relentless efforts to advocate for the victims, demanding action on unregistered cases. Newly appointed AICC in-charge Ajay Lallu announced further protests and legal support for those affected, stressing the urgency of measures for women's safety.

