Tensions Rise as Bosnia's Serb Republic Enforces Separatist Laws

In a dramatic turn of events, the police in Bosnia's Serb Republic have taken decisive action by removing state officers from a key building in Banja Luka. This move comes as part of the implementation of separatist legislation championed by Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Republic, who has been pushing a pro-Russian agenda.

Last week, Dodik faced a significant legal setback, as a state court sentenced him to a year in prison and banned him from politics for six years. Despite this, the regional parliament swiftly responded by enacting laws to exclude national police and judiciary functions from its territory. Dodik stood defiant, signing these laws into effect amid growing tensions both within Bosnia and on the international stage.

On Friday, Dodik made a controversial appeal for Serbs employed in state institutions to resign and join Republika Srpska's agencies. His remarks highlight the ongoing friction over the role of state institutions, a core element of the Dayton accords that ended the bloody conflict of the 1990s. The situation remains volatile as the state prosecutors' office investigates these potentially unconstitutional actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)