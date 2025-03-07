Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bosnia's Serb Republic Enforces Separatist Laws

Bosnia's Serb Republic police expelled state officers in Banja Luka, executing separatist laws passed by Milorad Dodik. Dodik, recently sentenced for undermining Bosnia's constitutional order, urged Serbs in state agencies to resign. The Serb Republic’s actions challenge the Dayton peace accords and have sparked national and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:28 IST
Tensions Rise as Bosnia's Serb Republic Enforces Separatist Laws

In a dramatic turn of events, the police in Bosnia's Serb Republic have taken decisive action by removing state officers from a key building in Banja Luka. This move comes as part of the implementation of separatist legislation championed by Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Republic, who has been pushing a pro-Russian agenda.

Last week, Dodik faced a significant legal setback, as a state court sentenced him to a year in prison and banned him from politics for six years. Despite this, the regional parliament swiftly responded by enacting laws to exclude national police and judiciary functions from its territory. Dodik stood defiant, signing these laws into effect amid growing tensions both within Bosnia and on the international stage.

On Friday, Dodik made a controversial appeal for Serbs employed in state institutions to resign and join Republika Srpska's agencies. His remarks highlight the ongoing friction over the role of state institutions, a core element of the Dayton accords that ended the bloody conflict of the 1990s. The situation remains volatile as the state prosecutors' office investigates these potentially unconstitutional actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025