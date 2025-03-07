ECI Acknowledges Voter ID Duplication Controversy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has come under scrutiny as it admitted to the existence of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, following intense pressure from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This revelation came shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exposed alleged irregularities.

In a statement, ECI promised to address this 'long-pending issue' within three months, although skepticism prevails. TMC MP Saket Gokhale criticized the poll panel for what he terms a cover-up, especially since the issue has persisted since 2000 despite supposed safeguards.

Questions linger over the ECI's oversight and the efficacy of their software meant to prevent such duplicates. The commission has yet to disclose the total number of duplicate IDs currently in circulation, deepening concerns about electoral integrity in India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)