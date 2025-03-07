SEBI Issues Warning to Nestle India Over Insider Trading Norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sent a warning letter to Nestle India, a leading FMCG company, over an alleged breach of Insider Trading regulations by a senior company official.

According to the regulatory filing, Nestle India acknowledged receiving an 'administrative warning letter' from SEBI, though the identity of the concerned individual has not been disclosed.

In response, Nestle India asserted that this incident will bear no impact on their financial or operational performance, underscoring compliance with regulatory norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)