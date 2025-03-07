Left Menu

SEBI Issues Warning to Nestle India Over Insider Trading Norms

Nestle India received a warning from SEBI for alleged insider trading violations by a senior company official. The regulatory authority sent an administrative warning letter following a breach of insider trading norms. Nestle India assures stakeholders that the issue will not affect its financial or operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:51 IST
SEBI Issues Warning to Nestle India Over Insider Trading Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sent a warning letter to Nestle India, a leading FMCG company, over an alleged breach of Insider Trading regulations by a senior company official.

According to the regulatory filing, Nestle India acknowledged receiving an 'administrative warning letter' from SEBI, though the identity of the concerned individual has not been disclosed.

In response, Nestle India asserted that this incident will bear no impact on their financial or operational performance, underscoring compliance with regulatory norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

