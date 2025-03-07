British Court Upholds Stiff Sentences for Environmental Protesters

A British court has predominantly upheld the sentences imposed on members of the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil, who were jailed for a range of disruptions, including traffic obstruction and vandalizing an artwork.

While prison terms for 10 activists remain unchanged, six others had their sentences reduced. This decision comes after activists, including Roger Hallam, argued the penalties were excessive for nonviolent protests aimed at highlighting environmental issues.

The case has sparked a wider debate in the UK about the right to protest, especially as previous government crackdowns faced criticism for stifling civil liberties. Opponents of the ruling are contemplating an appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

