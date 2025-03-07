Left Menu

British Court Upholds Stiff Sentences for Environmental Protesters

A British court denied appeals from most eco-activists jailed for disrupting public spaces and damaging art. Despite reduced sentences for some, critics argue the harsh penalties compromise protest rights. The activists, linked to Just Stop Oil, claim their actions were self-defense against ecological harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British court has predominantly upheld the sentences imposed on members of the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil, who were jailed for a range of disruptions, including traffic obstruction and vandalizing an artwork.

While prison terms for 10 activists remain unchanged, six others had their sentences reduced. This decision comes after activists, including Roger Hallam, argued the penalties were excessive for nonviolent protests aimed at highlighting environmental issues.

The case has sparked a wider debate in the UK about the right to protest, especially as previous government crackdowns faced criticism for stifling civil liberties. Opponents of the ruling are contemplating an appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

