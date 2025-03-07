Election Commission Pledges to Resolve Duplicate Voter ID Crisis

The Election Commission (EC) has committed to addressing the issue of duplicate voter identity card numbers within the next three months, amid allegations of a cover-up by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The TMC accused the EC of a scam involving multiple allocations of identical Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers across different states. This prompted EC officials to ensure a unique national EPIC number for existing duplicates.

The EC highlighted that despite duplicate numbers, the integrity of voting processes is maintained as electors vote only at designated polling stations. Meanwhile, no appeals regarding this matter were filed in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)