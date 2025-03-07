Left Menu

Election Commission Pledges to Resolve Duplicate Voter ID Crisis

The Election Commission (EC) has pledged to resolve the issue of duplicate voter identity card numbers within three months. The allegation by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of a cover-up over the issue spurred the EC to act. A unique national EPIC number will be implemented to prevent future duplications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has committed to addressing the issue of duplicate voter identity card numbers within the next three months, amid allegations of a cover-up by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The TMC accused the EC of a scam involving multiple allocations of identical Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers across different states. This prompted EC officials to ensure a unique national EPIC number for existing duplicates.

The EC highlighted that despite duplicate numbers, the integrity of voting processes is maintained as electors vote only at designated polling stations. Meanwhile, no appeals regarding this matter were filed in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

