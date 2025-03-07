The Ripple Effect of US Foreign Aid Withdrawal

Charitable organizations previously dependent on US foreign aid are struggling to find new funding after the Trump administration halted nearly all aid contracts. These groups are now turning to new private and public donors, but past trends suggest that filling the funding gap may be unlikely.

The United States was the largest contributor to foreign aid globally, supplying $64 billion or 28% of the total official development assistance in 2023. Program executives and researchers argue that no other governments or private foundations are prepared to bridge this massive gap.

Experts say that the elimination of US foreign aid has not only cut necessary funding but also removed a key source of political leadership and expertise. This raises concerns for the future of life-saving global development programs during an era where the need for effective humanitarian assistance has never been more urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)