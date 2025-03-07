Left Menu

The Ripple Effect of US Foreign Aid Withdrawal

Following the Trump administration's suspension of foreign aid contracts, charitable organizations are seeking new donors. Historically reliant on US support, these groups face funding challenges, as neither private donors nor other governments can fill the gap. The situation poses an existential crisis for international development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Charitable organizations previously dependent on US foreign aid are struggling to find new funding after the Trump administration halted nearly all aid contracts. These groups are now turning to new private and public donors, but past trends suggest that filling the funding gap may be unlikely.

The United States was the largest contributor to foreign aid globally, supplying $64 billion or 28% of the total official development assistance in 2023. Program executives and researchers argue that no other governments or private foundations are prepared to bridge this massive gap.

Experts say that the elimination of US foreign aid has not only cut necessary funding but also removed a key source of political leadership and expertise. This raises concerns for the future of life-saving global development programs during an era where the need for effective humanitarian assistance has never been more urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

