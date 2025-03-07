Migrant Labour Ban Lifted After Russian Industry Backlash
The governor of Russia's Vologda region reversed a ban on migrant workers in construction after Severstal criticized it, citing an insufficient workforce. The reversal underscores tensions amid Russia's labor shortages, partly driven by military recruitment and emigration since the 2022 Ukraine invasion. Migrant reliance persists amid adverse sentiments.
In a swift about-face, the governor of Russia's Vologda region revoked a controversial ban on migrant workers in the construction sector, just days after its implementation. The decision came after vocal opposition from steel giant Severstal, underscoring industrial anxiety over workforce shortages and revealing strategic tensions with local governance.
The repeal, articulated in an explanatory note and signed by Governor Georgy Filimonov, acknowledged the acute shortage of working-age Russian citizens available to fill employment gaps. Severstal, a critical regional employer, had sharply criticized the ban, reflecting broader industry concerns as labor shortages plague the Russian economy.
Russia, grappling with a tight labor market and an unemployment rate at a near-record low of 2.4%, has seen its civilian workforce depleted by military recruitment and some citizens emigrating following the 2022 Ukraine invasion. As domestic tension mounts, reliance on migrant labor persists, despite growing hostility since a tragic incident involving Islamist militants last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
