Massacre in Alawite Town: Unrest Grips Syria's Coastal Region

At least two dozen Alawite men were killed by gunmen in a Syrian coastal town, according to activists and a war monitor. Former President Assad's reliance on the community for the state's security apparatus is noted as ongoing violence targets Alawites in the post-Assad era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least two dozen male residents of an Alawite town in Syria's coastal region were killed by gunmen on Friday, as reported by two Alawite activists and corroborated by a war monitor. The attack underscores ongoing violence against the Alawite community following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting.

Footage verified by Reuters pinpointed the attack in Al Mukhtareyah near the main M4 highway, showing around 20 men lying by a road, some visibly injured. While the video's exact filming date remains unverified, details align with local accounts of a recent massacre.

The killings have been attributed to gunmen linked with Syria's new Islamist rulers, as the local Alawite community continues to endure violence. Efforts by security forces from Idlib to thwart insurgencies continue amid escalating tensions in the region.

