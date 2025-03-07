Left Menu

Delhi Mayor Vows Crackdown on Illegal Establishments

Delhi's AAP-led Municipal Corporation is set to crack down on illegal spas, hotels, and restaurants to curb revenue losses and ensure regulatory compliance. Mayor Mahesh Kumar announced plans for immediate action, emphasizing the need to increase revenue for welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:11 IST
Delhi Mayor Vows Crackdown on Illegal Establishments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mayor Mahesh Kumar announced on Friday that Delhi's AAP-led Municipal Corporation (MCD) will take decisive action against unauthorized spas, hotels, and restaurants. These establishments are reportedly bypassing MCD regulations and causing considerable revenue loss.

In a press conference at the MCD headquarters, Kumar highlighted numerous complaints received from residents concerning these illicit operations. He pointed out that the lack of license fees from such establishments significantly impacts the municipal budget. Kumar said that health officials have been directed to compile a list of these entities within the next two to three days.

The mayor stressed the MCD's commitment to enforcing strict measures to shut down illegal operations, promising that once identified, these establishments will face legal consequences. Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel also attended the briefing, supporting Kumar's agenda to increase revenue for the city's welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025