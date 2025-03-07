Delhi Mayor Vows Crackdown on Illegal Establishments

Mayor Mahesh Kumar announced on Friday that Delhi's AAP-led Municipal Corporation (MCD) will take decisive action against unauthorized spas, hotels, and restaurants. These establishments are reportedly bypassing MCD regulations and causing considerable revenue loss.

In a press conference at the MCD headquarters, Kumar highlighted numerous complaints received from residents concerning these illicit operations. He pointed out that the lack of license fees from such establishments significantly impacts the municipal budget. Kumar said that health officials have been directed to compile a list of these entities within the next two to three days.

The mayor stressed the MCD's commitment to enforcing strict measures to shut down illegal operations, promising that once identified, these establishments will face legal consequences. Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel also attended the briefing, supporting Kumar's agenda to increase revenue for the city's welfare programs.

